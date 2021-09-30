 
Thursday September 30, 2021
MS DHQ Hospital Lakki removed

Peshawar

September 30, 2021

LAKKI MARWAT: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra ordered the removal of medical superintendent of District Headquarters Hospital Lakki Marwat on Wednesday.

The minister was on a visit to the southern districts where he was reviewing the health facilities provided at health centres in different areas.

He along with other health officials visited DHQ Hospital and expressed his displeasure over the poor hygienic situation in the hospital, lack of medical equipment and negative feedback regarding the facilities to the patients.

