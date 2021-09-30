BoDs approves WSSP budget

PESHAWAR: Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) Board of Directors (BoD) on Wednesday approved budget worth Rs4.3 billion for financial years 2021-22.

The board approved the budget during its meeting, which was chaired by Khurshid Khan. The board members Tahir Azeem, Rashid Rehan, Dr Bushra Khan and other members, Chief Executive Officer WSSP Dr Hassan Nasir were there.

The company will collect Rs620 million from its sources while receiving a Rs3.3 billion grant from the provincial government for running of its operations. The company set aside Rs640 million for developmental projects. The KP government has approved extension of WSSP services to 22 more union councils of Peshawar.