Police announce crackdown on illegal weapons

Islamabad : Islamabad police have announced a crackdown on illegal weapons in the city.

Addressing a press conference at Rescue-15 here on Wednesday, DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kousar said that he had directed the concerned officials to launch a crackdown on possessing and carrying illegal weapons. He said the law-breakers used to create law and order situation, cause harassment among the public and play with the lives of innocent people. He said the police would adopt a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to crime in the federal capital. He told the media-persons that the police had registered cases and arrested 30 accused of possessing illegal weapons besides impounding seven vigo vehicles.

The DIG said that licence would stand cancelled if a licenced weapon is used in a crime. He said IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has taken serious notice of the recent incidents in which some innocent persons lost their lives. He said the IGP has directed snap-checking across the city besides scrutiny of weapons of security guards and private gunmen. He said the seized weapons include 23 pistol 30-bore, four pistols 9-mm, one Kalashnikov, one 222 gun, three 12-bore guns and hundreds of live rounds. He said the crackdown has led to reduction in crime in the city. He has requested the public not to carry weapon as the police would not spare anyone in this regard.