KHA juniortrials from Saturday

KARACHI: Two-day open trials to select Karachi's under-12, under-14 and under-16 teams will commence at the KHA Sports Complex on Saturday at 9am, a KHA spokesman announced on Wednesday.

The teams will compete in all Karachi Juniors Hockey Championship.

The KHA has formed a selection committee which comprises Laiq Lashari (chairman), Tasneem Usmani, Salman Sheikh and M Khalid Jr.