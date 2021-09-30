Spain lifts national restrictions on stadium attendance

MADRID: Spanish football clubs will be allowed to open their stadiums up to 100 percent capacity from this weekend after national restrictions brought in to combat the Covid-19 pandemic were lifted on Wednesday.
Local restrictions, however, remain in place which is likely to prevent cash-strapped Barcelona from throwing their doors fully open just yet.
The Spanish Inter-Territorial Council (CISNS), the body that brings together political leaders in charge of health from all regions of Spain, set the attendance limits for La Liga football, basketball "and other sporting events up to 100 percent outdoors, and 80 percent indoors", it said in a statement.
The measures will run until the end of October when they will be re-assessed.
However, other measures, such as the obligation to wear a mask and to respect a distance of 1.5 metres (five feet) between each person, have been kept in place which logically compromises the notion of matches taking place in full stadiums.
The application of this easing will depend on the health authorities of each autonomous region of Spain giving their consent.
KARACHI: Two-day open trials to select Karachi's under-12, under-14 and under-16 teams will commence at the KHA Sports...
KARACHI: An award ceremony for those who have won medals in different national championships representing Higher...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Alamgir Anwar Shaikh was re-elected unopposed as the Senior Vice President of the Asian...
LONDON: Ethiopia’s Shura Kitata insists he will not let a nagging hamstring injury ruin his London Marathon title...
KARACHI: The previously postponed Asian Champions Trophy will be held from December 14 to 22 in Dhaka, the Asian...
PARIS: Basque puncher Alex Aranburu has signed a three-year deal with Movistar, the Spanish team announced on...