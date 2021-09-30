Alamgir re-elected as ACBS Senior Vice President

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Alamgir Anwar Shaikh was re-elected unopposed as the Senior Vice President of the Asian Confederation of Billiards Sports (ACBS) during the Annual General Body meeting of the continental body held in Doha, Qatar, recently.

According to the details made available to ‘The News’ here on Wednesday, Mohammad Salem Al Nuaimi (Qatar) got elected unopposed as President, Alamgir Shaikh (Pakistan) as Senior Vice President, Michael Alkhoury (Syria) as Secretary General and Joseph Lo (Hong Kong) as Treasurer.

The ACBS general body approved the Asian Men, Junior and Under-21 event to be held in Malaysia by June 2022 while Dubai was chosen as the hosts of the Asian 6-Red and Team event, also to be held during the first half of next year.

The Asian Indoor Games will be held in July 2022. The venue and dates for next year’s Asian Ladies and Billiards Championship will be finalised later.

Meanwhile, Mubarak Al-Khyarin of Qatar was elected as President of the International Billiards & Snooker Federation (IBSF) while Jim Lacey (Ireland), Michael Alkhoury (Syria) and Joseph Lo (Hong Kong) were elected as Vice President, Secretary General and Treasurer of the global body, respectively, in the AGM.

The IBSF approved the World 15-Red Men Tournament and the World Under-21 Men and Women Tournament to be staged in Qatar in November and December this year.