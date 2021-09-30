Pakistan seniors raring to go as ACT schedule announced

KARACHI: The previously postponed Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) will be held from December 14 to 22 in Dhaka, the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) has announced.

The championship has been postponed twice due to Covid-19.

The 6th edition of the biennial event will take place at the Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium. Japan, India, Pakistan, Korea, Malaysia and Bangladesh will go head-to-head for the crown.

The Trophy marks the gradual return of live action sports in hockey, after a gap of around one year.

“In our mission to bring hockey back to the pitch, after the global disruption caused by the novel coronavirus, I am pleased to announce the rescheduling of the dates,” Tayyab Ikram, Chief Executive and Secretary General, Asian Hockey Federation said.

Pakistan have not played international matches for around two years due to which they slipped to the 17th position in the world, their lowest ever. They also failed to qualify for the Olympics the and World Cup. Pakistan’s last international match was against Holland in October 2019.

Pakistan coach Khuwaja Junaid, when contacted, said that the boys had been desperately waiting for international events. “They are ready to participate in any international event against any team,” he added.

Junaid said that Pakistan’s players had been regularly participating in domestic events, so there was no issue of training and lack of match experience. “But as far as the experience of international matches is concerned it is a problem and it can be resolved only through maximum participation in the international tournaments,” he said.

He said that one positive thing was that before the Asian Champions Trophy, Junior World Cup was being organised in India, from November 25.

Junaid said that a number of boys were very young and were also part of the junior team. “Thus, they will get good experience of international competition even if at junior level,” he said.

“Our boys will participate in the KP league which will continue till the middle of October. Than we plan to organise the training camp for the seniors for the tournament in Bangladesh,” he added.