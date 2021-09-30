Sindh move top of points table after win over Balochistan

RAWALPINDI: A highly charged up bowling performance by pacer Shahnawaz Dahani (4-12) and wrist-spinner Zahid Mehmood (3-18) propelled GFS Sindh to the top of the National T20 Cup table following a comprehensive 77-run win against Balochistan here at the Pindi Stadium Wednesday.

Sindh started the campaign with the same vein following two-day rest, bowling out Balochistan for just 98 in chase of 176 for win.

The victory was Sindh’s third in as many matches and now they have six points and are at the top of the six-team points table.

Set a 176-run target, Balochistan were blown away by Sindh bowling attack led by Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood and Danish Aziz (2-23) who shared nine wickets between them. Balochistan batsmen could manage to stay for just 16.4 overs.

Shahnawaz has now taken eight wickets in three matches and is currently the joint-leading wicket-taker along with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Balochistan openers Abdul Wahid Bangalzai and Imamul Haq got the team off to a 46-run start. However, the chase fell away as soon as Imam was dismissed for 19 runs.

Balochistan lost all ten wickets for an addition of 52 runs as their batters failed while attempting big shots. Abdul Wahid top scored with 29 off 23 balls.

Bismillah Khan with 12 runs was the only other batter to reach double figures as the whole team was bowled out with 20 balls to spare.

Earlier, Sindh captain Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and opted to bat first. The left-handed opening pair of Sharjeel Khan and Shan Masood provided the side a flying start of 52 runs in 6.2 overs. Sharjeel who hit three sixes and one four in a typically aggressive 34 off 20 balls fell to Umaid Asif.

Khurram Manzoor was dismissed for 10 while Shan got run out a ball after hitting a big six, his 30-ball innings off 31 included three fours and one six.

Saud Shakeel contributed 32 off 24 balls. Saud added 55 runs for the fourth-wicket with Sarfaraz.

Sarfaraz added 39 runs for the unbroken fifth-wicket alliance with Anwar Ali (22). The wicketkeeper-batsman top scored for his side with an unbeaten 41 off 25 balls. Kashif Bhatti, Umaid and Khurram Shahzad took a wicket apiece for Balochistan.

Scores in Brief: GFS Sindh beat Balochistan by 77 runs: GFS Sindh 175-4, 20 overs (Sarfaraz Ahmed 41 not out, Sharjeel Khan 34, Saud Shakeel 32; Khurram Shahzad 1-25, Kashif Bhatti 1-31). Balochistan 98 all out, 16.4 overs (Abdul Wahid Bangalzai 29, Imamul Haq 19; Shahnawaz Dahani 4-12, Zahid Mahmood 3-18, Danish Aziz 2-23).

Player of the match: Zahid Mehmood.