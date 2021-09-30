PSL franchises convene meeting as major concerns not addressed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) franchises have convened a meeting of all the stakeholders within next couple of days through video link to take a collective stance on the new financial package finalised and sent to the franchise owners by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Initial response is not all that encouraging on the documents, these owners received on Wednesday.

“Whatever we decide, we will decide it collectively. For that we are planning to convene a meeting probably today (Thursday) to go through the offered package. We want input from all the stakeholders before getting back to the PCB,” one of the owners said.

He added that it would not be appropriate to say anything final at this point of time on the draft forwarded to us.

“Let’s meet and decide on the new package presented by the PCB.”

A source close to one of the owners was not happy with the given package.

“Take it or leave it — is something that is an offensive option. That option was given to us by the new PCB management. Not all our concerns have been addressed in the document we received. Though we were expecting a better deal following Monday’s meeting, we did not get the same paper in black and white. We were expecting that all our concerns and issues would be solved but that did not turn out to be the case. Now we have to discuss the entire package in a meeting before coming out with a collective stance,” he said.

The major concern for the PSL owners is the annual fee they own to the PCB which is collected by the board in advance.

The PCB hopes that for the smooth preparations for the seventh edition, all franchises would submit the fee within the given period.

According to details, Multan Sultan owes the biggest amount in the shape of annual fee — $6.5 million followed by Karachi Kings 2.6 million dollars, Lahore Qalandars 2.5 million dollars.

Islamabad United and Peshawar have to pay $1.5 million each as an annual fee amount with Quetta Gladiators the lowest 1.1 million dollars.

Though every franchise has a different amount to pay when it comes to profit sharing, every franchise gets the same amount.

“Here is the issue-how could every franchise have the same right on the profit when they have different fees to pay. I am talking about the five franchises which signed the initial contracts. At that time the PSL was just a baby. We took risk, invested a heavy amount and yet are getting equal profit. This issue has to be addressed,” one of the owners when contacted said.

He added that the PSL required a solid base which is missing. “It is no longer a baby so solid and practical rules are required to give it a professional look.”

“The PCB has done the best it could do but when it comes to contractual issues, the PCB hands are tight,” a source within the PCB when contacted said.

He was tight-lipped as to what would happen in case these franchises refuse to accept the new package.