PCB doubles seating capacity for six matches

RAWALPINDI: In a move to bring fans closer to top T20 stars, the Pakistan Cricket Board has doubled the seating capacity for the six matches to be played from October 1-3 here at the Pindi Stadium.

The decision has been taken following the approval from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and only fully-vaccinated individuals will be allowed to buy the tickets and gain access to the stadium.

The fans can continue to buy the tickets through www.bookme.pk, Bookme’s mobile application and M&P courier offices across Pakistan.

The match tickets can also be bought through Bookme’s helpline by 0313-7786888. Spectators are requested to strictly adhere to government-mandated SOPs by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing when in the enclosures.