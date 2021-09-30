 
Thursday September 30, 2021
Burden of taxes

Newspost

September 30, 2021

All tax professionals are extremely burdened and unable to meet demand in the available time. On the other hand, the FBR’s system is complicated, and a large number of tax payers are unable to file their own returns. It seems that nobody in the government is aware of this predicament, and unnecessary pressure is being applied to existing tax payers for no valid reason. A more cordial relationship between the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and taxpayers is the need of the hour.

P S Ahmad

Islamabad

