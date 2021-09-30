Children’s safety

Vaccinating children who are above the ages of 12 years against Covid-19 is an undeniable need, but one should be mindful that administration of any ‘injectable’ form medication within school premises or at home is always fraught with dangers and frowned upon by medical profession. The vaccines should be established as safe for all children and should be administered in safe and medically acceptable surroundings. They should be administered by an educated and trained medical staff that is prepared to respond to emergencies arising from reactions.
Also, it should be remembered that allergies are quite a common phenomenon in children, especially during autumn. Besides, not every person or child is currently considered suitable for vaccines on certain medical grounds. The Pakistan Pediatric Association (PPA) should publish a detailed vaccination protocol for children above 12 and also give its views on vaccinations in non-medical settings like schools. The PPA should also comment on the safety of mRNA vaccines or their preference over others. With Mu and Lambda variants already spreading worldwide, the government should be wary of opening educational institutions and conducting in-person exams, given that no protocols are observed in a number of these institutions.
M Shaikh
Islamabad
