Without remorse

Pardoning someone is a praiseworthy gesture, but offering unilateral amnesty to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is an absolutely condemnable intent on the part of the incumbent government. Does the offer mean that our government has accepted defeat to combat the terrorist organisation?

It is suggested that instead of wasting time on considering general amnesty to the TTP, the state should toe the same policy framed under the ambit of the National Action Plan (NAP). The current regime has been facing a pressing time at the FATF forum. Pakistan has faced allegations of terror financing and money laundering despite its hectic efforts to get off the grey list. How then can state operatives go against the established norms of diplomatic world and consider amnesty?

Sajjad Khattak

Attock