Cleaning sin city

The appointment of the chairperson of NAB is a controversial issue as the opposition believes the chairman to be siding with the government. One is perplexed by the hue and cry by all parties that NAB was being unfair and biased in pursuing cases against the opposition only. Although it may seem that NAB seems eager to pursue cases against the opposition, all parties have always failed to forge a consensus on either amending the NAB ordinance or introducing an impartial accountability system that works independantly.

Given the state of the economy, high inflation, and massive debts, it is clear that the country has been a victim of corruption. Unfortunately, every party thinks that it is innocent, and it was all their opponents who did it. In reality, perpetrators can be traced to all parties, and unless they confess this and agree on an impartial accountability framework, the country will keep sinking under the burden of debt.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad