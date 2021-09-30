The Sindh government has no vision and continues to spend huge amounts aimlessly. The condition of the education sector is, perhaps, the worst of all. Health and sewerage are also ignored. Hospitals have no medicines, and schools do not have proper infrastructure. The deplorable state of the sewerage system is a major cause of a rise in diseases across the province.

On the other hand, Rs40 million was allocated for the treatment of the actor, Omer Sharif, who could have been treated in Pakistan. While the act itself was helpful to the person in question, the government should realise that it needs to prioritise the issues and healthcare, education and sewage system of the province need attention for the betterment of the millions of people who live here.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu