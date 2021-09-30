Bitter sugar

Pakistan has over 80 sugar mills. It is shocking that the country still faces sugar shortfall, and prices are beyond the reach of ordinary people. The prime minister often talks about abolishing mafias from the country, but so far the PTI has failed to do so. Recently 28,760 tonnes of sugar has been imported for utility stores. This sugar has been purchased at higher rates than ever before, which seems unjustified in the presence of a huge network of sugar mills in Pakistan.

The quality of the imported sugar also should be checked before it is delivered to utility stores. The PTI led government must ensure that locally produced sugar is available at reasonable rates across the country.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad