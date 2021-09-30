In despair they go

A 25-year old poverty-stricken man jumped into a well, along with his three minor sons, in the Doonbaro village in Tharparkar on September 28. Over the last few years, suicide by poverty-hit men and women, sometimes along with their children, has registered an upward trend in this desert region. The deceased man was a farmer. Locals say that generally men in the region commit suicide for different reasons, including joblessness and poor economic conditions. A disturbing trend is emerging now as women, too kill themselves – and in some case their children as well.

The major reasons behind suicides mostly appeared to be family issues, domestic violence, diseases, poverty and mental disorder but they should not be seen in isolation from unemployment, which has a direct bearing on domestic issues. The government should ensure that people’s basic necessities are met so they do not end up thinking there is was no way out.

Javed Akhtar Samoon

Tharparkar