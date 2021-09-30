Vaccine progress

It is a matter of relief that Pakistan has achieved a milestone by administering 80 million doses to its citizens across the country. Encouragingly, National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar is not taking this smugly or complacently as he has announced that cities with a low level of vaccination as well as unvaccinated individuals will face higher restrictions. There can hardly be two opinions about the fact that the only way out of the Covid pandemic is to get a high percentage of citizens vaccinated. The strategy the NCOC has adopted has worked well up until now, and any relaxation or lax attitude towards vaccination may still result in an upsurge in the disease once again. There is a need to expand the scope of vaccination to smaller cities and towns in all provinces. Those who hesitate in getting vaccinated deserve no leniency and those who do should be entitled to better rewards in terms of access to private and public gatherings. A low level of vaccination in certain parts of the country is likely to lead to rapid spread of the disease in those areas.

The NCOC has taken the right step by deciding to relax Covid-19 related restrictions in eight cities which have the highest level of vaccination. Cities such as Gilgit, Islamabad, Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Peshawar, and Quetta have performed better and will get a well-deserved reprieve. Apart from cities, there is also a need to impose restrictions on adults who are not fully vaccinated due to their reluctance to get the jab. However, the decision of the government to allow cinemas to reopen in eight cities appears to be premature. Though the disease is on the decline, it is not done and dusted – not as yet at least. The main focus at the moment should be on other bigger cities including Faisalabad, Lahore, Multan,and Karachi. Increasing the pace of vaccination in these cities -- coupled with similar drives in other towns -- will help in containing the spread of the virus. The NCOC has also announced that the vaccination age limit for the general population has been lowered to 12 years. This is a very welcome decision as it will expedite the process of resumption in children’s education. If we fail to inoculate our young children, there may be additional increases in the number of cases in the coming months. If we manage by the end of the year to completely cover at least 25 major cities, we will be in a much better position for 2022. Protection against another spark of the pandemic is of vital importance now, and as SAPM Faisal Sultan promised to vaccinate nearly 100 million people by December this year, the prospects seem to be optimistic.