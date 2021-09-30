P&G Pakistan appoints new CEO

KARACHI: P&G Pakistan on Monday announced appointment of Adil Farhat as its new Chief Executive Officer effective October 1, 2021.

Farhat is an experienced business leader who has worked in senior roles across Middle East, Europe, and Africa for over two decades with P&G.

Most recently, Adil was the managing director of P&G West Africa, based out of Lagos. Prior to that, he has led businesses across several categories and channels based out of Geneva, Jeddah and Dubai offices.

Farhat said, “P&G Pakistan has grown from strength to strength in the last few decades to serve our customers and consumers. Today, it is one of the leading FMCG companies in Pakistan. Over the years, P&G has remained a reliable foreign investor and is committed to continue contributing its share towards the economic development of Pakistan. I excitedly look forward to joining the Pakistan leadership team and contribute towards realising the tremendous growth potential Pakistan has to offer.”

He succeeds Sami Ahmed, the Company’s former CEO, who will remain with P&G and relocate to Dubai to lead the Gillette business for 20+ countries of the Asia, Middle East and Africa region, including Pakistan.