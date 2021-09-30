Gold rates climb by Rs400/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs400 per tola on Wednesday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs113,700 per tola.

Similarly, 10 gram gold price increased by Rs344 to Rs97,480.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $9 to $1,741 per ounce.

Silver rates stood unchanged at Rs1,400 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver also remained the same at Rs1,200.27.

Local jewellers claimed that rates in the local market remained lower by Rs1,000 per tola, compared with prices in the Dubai gold market.