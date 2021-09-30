Gold rates climb by Rs400/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs400 per tola on Wednesday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs113,700 per tola.
Similarly, 10 gram gold price increased by Rs344 to Rs97,480.
In the international market, gold rates increased by $9 to $1,741 per ounce.
Silver rates stood unchanged at Rs1,400 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver also remained the same at Rs1,200.27.
Local jewellers claimed that rates in the local market remained lower by Rs1,000 per tola, compared with prices in the Dubai gold market.
Karachi: Ahmed Jamal Mir of Prestige Communications was elected unopposed as chairman of the Pakistan Advertising...
KARACHI: P&G Pakistan on Monday announced appointment of Adil Farhat as its new Chief Executive Officer effective...
KARACHI: HabibMetro Bank and Trellis Housing Finance Ltd signed an agreement to utilize “GharHo”, a platform that...
LAHORE: Liquid milk prices shot up to record Rs175/litre in the country, making it one of the costliest in almost all...
LAHORE: Pakistani entrepreneurs face a domestic regulatory environment that is relatively high cost and high risk, and...
ISLAMABAD: The government is striving to raise annual pharmaceutical exports to $5 billion in next four year by...