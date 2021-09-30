Missing out far-sighted systems

LAHORE: Pakistani entrepreneurs face a domestic regulatory environment that is relatively high cost and high risk, and will impose even higher costs when the market is fully opened for foreign products and services.

Even with partly liberal policies, domestic businesses are finding it hard to stay afloat. Most are surviving on the basis of protections that the state provides to them.

We have examples in Pakistan where complete opening of certain sectors has checked foreign competitors. These sectors eliminated monopolies.

In the cellular phone sector for instance, the mobile call rate was many times more than the landline rates. Even the person who received the call had to bear some rent for receiving the call.

The induction of several mobile operators changed the scenario. The mobile phone call is affordable because operators compete with each other to grab higher market share.

The number of mobile phone subscribers has reached about 190 million and each operator is making money. The value-added services introduced by these companies are now becoming a major source of revenue for each of them.

All are enjoying a level playing field. Gone are the days when one had to wait for years to get a landline connection. Now connection can be had in less than 24 hours. The prudent regulations introduced in this regard are paying dividends to the public and entrepreneurs. E-commerce has penetrated the smallest towns and small entrepreneurs are supplying their goods (mainly textiles) to consumers in major cities at affordable rates because the role of middleman has been eliminated. Mobile phones now act as 24/7 offices for many.

In the engineering sector, we tried to promote our vehicle through massive protection. The reforms were not properly introduced.

The aim was to establish a home base for production of all vehicles produced in Pakistan. The bus, truck and car segments of automobiles still depend largely on import of all expensive critical parts and would succumb if the market is fully opened.

But there are two segments in the auto sector that are fully prepared to compete globally.

The tractor and motorbikes segments are not afraid of foreign competition and are operating without government protection. Other segments of the auto sector should emulate them.

Tractor production in Pakistan is limited. It ranges from a maximum of 80,000 units a year to as low as 30,000 units. But the tractor manufacturers have achieved high localisation of parts.

However, in the process, these manufacturers have failed to upgrade the technology. Still they produce machines that are acceptable to local farmers and are Rs200,000 to Rs250,000 cheaper than comparable imported machines. This is the reason that tractor import in Pakistan is zero and its exports conducted through third parties are substantial.

For motorbikes, the story is altogether different. When this sector was opened at the start of the century, there were three Japanese manufacturers like the ones in the car segment.

Honda commanded the market with 70 percent share when the total bike production was only 90,000 units a year. Soharab, a local company, first introduced Chinese bikes of the same strength as produced by the market leader, but could not capture a significant share.

But then dozens of Chinese brands entered the market at half the price that of Japanese manufacturers. It is intriguing that the Chinese models did not dent the demand of the entrenched Japanese players. In fact, the market enlarged at a similar rapid pace as that witnessed in the cellular mobile segment. It firmly checked the increase in the rates of Japanese models. The market leader took the challenge head on and upgraded its technology and efficiencies as well as promoting localisation to the hilt.

This helped it maintain the prices at levels that were acceptable to its brand conscious buyers.

Today, Pakistan is producing from 2.5 million to 2.8 million bikes annually. Out of these, Honda produces 1.2 million and its market share has diluted to less than 40 percent (in volume terms its share increased 15 times after the industry was opened).

The various Chinese brands command around 60 percent of the market. The fierce competition with the Japanese brand has kept the prices in check.

In the last 20 years, the rates of motor bikes have increased by 25 percent for Honda 70cc variants and 40 percent for the various Chinese brands, more so after the high increase in global commodity rates. In other segments of the auto sector, the prices have more than doubled or tripled as there was no competition.

Our planners must understand that to integrate Pakistan’s economy with global markets, its businesses will come under increasing pressure to compete on the basis of efficiency, innovation, and adaptability. They would not go for these attributes till they operate under protection due to regulatory flaws in our regime, where use of one discretion or ignorance of one regulation could take them to the verge of collapse.