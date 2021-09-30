OGDC strikes hydrocarbon at Wali-1

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Wednesday announced a gas and condensate discovery over Lockhart Formation from its exploratory efforts at Wali-1 well, located in FR Lakki, a subdivision in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

OGDC is the operator of Wali Exploration License with 100 percent working interest.

According to a company statement, Wali-1 well was spudded-in on December 2, 2019 as an exploratory well and drilled down to a total depth of 4,727 meters (measured depth) into Kawagarh Formation.

Earlier, at the said well, successful testing was carried out in Kawargarh and Hungu Formation, which proved to be gas and condensate discovery, the company said.

“Now third prospective zone, Lockhart Limestone, in the Wali-1 has also been tested at the rate of 13.695 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) gas and 1,010 barrels per day (BPD) condensate at choke size 32/64” at Well Head Flowing Pressure of 3,050 PSIG,” the company said.

It said this confirmation of presence of hydrocarbon in the deeper reservoirs further extended the hydrocarbon play area on the south western part of Bannu Basin and de-risked the exploration.

“It will positively contribute in mitigating energy demand and supply gas from indigenous resources and will add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of OGDCL and of the country,” the OGDC said in the statement.