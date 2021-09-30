Stocks sink over 2pc on concern about US probe, sanctions

KARACHI: Stocks tumbled in a broad sell-off on Wednesday after the US senators tabled a bill seeking a probe into Pakistan’s alleged role in the Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Share Index lost 908.19 points or 2.01 percent to close at 44,366.74 points, while testing a day high of 45,342.25 points and a low of 43,973.91 points.

The benchmark index plunged the most since March 2020.

KSE-30 Shares Index also sank by 380.63 points or 2.13 percent to 17,456.61 points.

Trade volume swelled by 104 million to 468.76 million shares, while trading value increased to Rs16.39 billion. Market capital rose to Rs7.70 trillion from Rs7.82 trillion. Of 560 actives in the session, 60 posted gains, 489 losses, while 11 ended neutral.

Brokerage Topline Securities in a post market note said the market was mainly dominated by bearish players and after a sideways opening, the market make an intraday low of 1,299 points amidst traders concerns over US senate bill requiring assessment and imposition of sanctions on Taliban. Moreover, the bill requires an assessment of support by state and non-state actors, including Pakistan.

Khurram Schehzad, the head of Alpha Beta Core, a financial and investment banking advisory service said the government seems to be not managing financial and economic diplomacy well, especially out of this Afghanistan issue within the context of reemerging geopolitical situation in this region.

“Because, on the one side, we have been taking the US head-on with respect to its defeat in Afghanistan while openly siding with the Taliban, while on the other hand, we are struggling with the IMF programme as the most crucial review is around the corner, thereby by making it all the more difficult for the review to go smooth,” Schehzad said

“Our political lot, both opposition and the government, should understand we have external financial requirement of well over $22 billion this year, including funding for the rising current account deficit as well as the repayments of foreign loans.”

He said financing of such a hefty amount at a reasonable cost was not possible without the IMF being back on board, “as it influences all the significant donors”.

“Smart diplomacy is vital at this stage to sustain our strategic and economic relations with all powers of the world, keeping in mind our socioeconomic circumstances,” Schehzad said.

Analysts said foreign outflows and concerns over ongoing economic uncertainty, falling rupee, over-leveraging, surging bond yields, and speculations over impact of US senate bill probe over Taliban support led to the tumble.

Bata Pakistan led the gainers by grabbing Rs82.11 to rise to Rs1,663.57/share, followed by Bhanero Textile that jumped Rs77.86 to Rs1,187.86/share.

Wyeth Pakistan Ltd was the most battered stock of the day as it fell Rs62.50 to Rs1,460.50/share, followed by Sanofi-Aventis that shed Rs58 to close at Rs718 per share. Muhammad Arbash, an analyst at Topline Securities, said, after a sideways opening, the market made an intraday low of 1,299 points amidst concerns over US senate bill requiring assessment and imposition of sanctions on Taliban. “Moreover, the bill requires an assessment of support by state and non-state actors, including Government of Pakistan,” Arbash added.

Telecard Limited topped the turnover chart with 52.42 million shares. It lost 5 paisas to close at Rs17.33/share. It was followed by WorldCall Telecom with 51.19 million shares.

The telecom shed 20 paisas to settle down at Rs2.71/share.

Stocks that recorded significant turnover included Dolmen City, Byco Petroleum, Azgard Nine, Ghani Global Holdings, Hum Network, TRG Pakistan Ltd, Unity Foods Ltd, and TPL Corp Ltd.

Turnover in the future contracts swelled to 158.67 million shares from 126.73 million on Tuesday.