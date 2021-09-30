KE voices grief over electrocution incidents

The K-Electric, expressing grief over incidents of electrocution in Karachi, has said such cases are of serious concern, but they are not directly linked with its infrastructure.
A labourer lost his life in the Azizabad area after falling from a roof, said the power utility in a press statement on Wednesday. Another incident of electrocution occurred in the SITE area at the premises of a factory. The KE spokesperson said that according to initial reports, the incident of electrocution reported in Nusrat Bhutto Colony was the result of stealing power cables, and it left one person injured.
