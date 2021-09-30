Minor boy killed, one injured in fire incidents

A minor boy died in a fire in shanty town in Dalmia on Wednesday. According to a spokesperson for the fire brigade department, a fire broke out in makeshift huts at an empty plot, killing the four year-old Tahir, son of Abdur Rasheed. The body was taken to a hospital for an autopsy.

The Sharae Faisal police the deceased boy’s parents were not present there when the incident took place. The actual cause behind the fire was yet to be ascertained. Separately, a fire broke out inside a church in Korangi No. 3 within the limits of Zaman Town police station. Firefighters reached the property and extinguished the fire.

The police said the pastor of the church claimed that a neighbouring Christian boy, namely Sunny, set the church on fire while Sunny blamed the pastor. “Both (the pastor and Sunny) have personal dispute and they are blaming each other,” Korangi SSP Shahjahan Khan said. The police were are waiting for the chemical examination report to ascertain the actual cause of the fire.” Moreover, 35-year-old Shahzad Khoso sustained burn injuries when a fire broke out at a house in the Sukkan area. He was taken to the burns ward of Civil Hospital, Karachi.