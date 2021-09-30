Man turns himself in after wife found shot dead

The case of a woman who was found shot dead at her house in Karachi’s Mobina Town locality on Tuesday night took an interesting turn on Wednesday after her husband turned himself in to the police and denied his involvement in the incident.

It was earlier reported that 32-year-old Amna Tanvir was gunned down by her husband during a fight between the couple over a family dispute, following which the man in question had apparently escaped.

However, hours after the incident had taken place, the woman’s husband, namely Tanvir, arrived at the police station himself and turned himself in to the officials. He, however, denied his involvement in the incident, saying that he had not murdered his wife, claiming that the woman had committed suicide by shooting herself.

In his initial statement to the police, he said that he was not present at the house when the incident took place, adding that he had another wife who lived in Hyderabad, so he often visits the city.

He told the police that Amna used to repeatedly demand that he divorce his other wife, reiterating that his wife in Karachi had committed suicide by shooting herself with a licensed pistol. He said he had talked to Amna over the phone shortly before the incident had taken place, adding that she had told him about pulling out a gun. The husband has handed over all the evidences to the police, who are now conducting further investigation into the case.