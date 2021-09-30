Wahab tells DMCs to draw up strategy to deal with next spell of rains

Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday held a high-level rain emergency meeting at the old Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) building.

He said the KMC and district municipal corporations (DMCs) should formulate a comprehensive strategy to deal with the next spell of rains. “The chocked drainage points in all districts should be cleared as soon as possible so that the obstruction in drainage can be removed. The next three days are a challenge for us and all possible steps must be taken to address all the problems,” Wahab, who is the Sindh Government Spokesperson and adviser to Sindh chief minister on Law, said.

He inquired about the drainage and choking points in different districts, and directed the representatives of the districts to clear them as soon as possible. He said timely arrangements should be made to fix the drainage system in the places where water had accumulated during the recent rains. He directed the KMC and DMC officials to ensure availability of fuel and operator for their dewatering pumps. “No excuses will be accepted in this regard. Dewatering pumps in underpasses should also be thoroughly checked and if there is any fault, it must be rectified immediately,” he added.

The administrator reviewed the steps taken to improve storm water drainage, especially at Nagan Chowrangi and KDA Chowrangi, and gave necessary instructions to the officers. He said that the problem should be solved now and long term planning be made for the future so that the problem could be solved on a permanent basis. He directed to procure big pumps and their installation in every district. The areas, including Star Gate, Baloch Colony, Soldier Bazaar and other places, where there is a complaint of accumulation of water should be removed immediately. The administrator said all civic bodies should made arrangements through mutual cooperation so that the situation in the city could be improved even in case of heavy rains.

Bus stop inauguration

Wahab inaugurated a new bus stop at Do Talwaar Roundabout in Clifton. He said that the traffic system in the city would be improved to overcome traffic-related problems. “The traffic problems can be largely overcome if everyone obeys the traffic rules,” the administrator said. DIG Traffic Iqbal Dara, while briefing the administrator, said the traffic updates and other information were given through surface-mound devises. Wahab lauded the DIG for putting up modern devices at the new bus stop and other measures taken by the traffic police, saying it would help the citizens.

“Karachi is also one of the major cities in the world and there is a need to modernize the traffic system,” he added. He said provision of such bus stops and facilities would help in improving the public transport infrastructure in the city. The administrator said the provincial government and KMC would extend all possible cooperation in this regard as their aim was to provide maximum facilities to the citizens.