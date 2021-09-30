30 die in Ecuador prison violence

France lops metre off Mont Blanc’s official height Grenoble, France: French experts on Wednesday said they had measured Mont Blanc, the tallest mountain in western...

Netflix acquires first video game studio SAN FRANCISCO: Netflix has announced the acquisition of its first video game studio, as the streaming giant bids to...

Putin’s top candidates won’t take parliament seats Moscow: Candidates who topped the electoral lists of Russia’s ruling party in this month’s legislative elections...

Last of 39 trapped Canadian miners climb out, all safe Ottawa: The last of 39 miners trapped underground in eastern Canada for nearly three days climbed to the surface early...

US Congress bids to halt countdown to govt’s paralysis WASHINGTON: The US Senate is mulling a vote on Wednesday on a stopgap funding bill to forestall a government shutdown...