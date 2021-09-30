 
Thursday September 30, 2021
Netflix acquires first video game studio

September 30, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO: Netflix has announced the acquisition of its first video game studio, as the streaming giant bids to expand its entertainment empire with a push into the lucrative gaming sector.

The company announced on Tuesday that it has bought the California-based Night School Studio, best known as the creators of paranormal thriller game Oxenfree. Netflix had indicated its intention to venture into video games in July, eyeing potential hits based on the storylines of popular TV series.

