 
Thursday September 30, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Putin’s top candidates won’t take parliament seats

World

AFP
September 30, 2021

Moscow: Candidates who topped the electoral lists of Russia’s ruling party in this month’s legislative elections will not take their seats in parliament, officials said on Wednesday.

The announcement prompted opposition figures to accuse the Kremlin of duping voters, on top of allegations of widespread electoral fraud. On Wednesday, the Central Election Commission said four of the five candidates who headed the list of President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party would not be serving as deputies.

More From World

More From Latest