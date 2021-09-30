Putin’s top candidates won’t take parliament seats

Moscow: Candidates who topped the electoral lists of Russia’s ruling party in this month’s legislative elections will not take their seats in parliament, officials said on Wednesday.
The announcement prompted opposition figures to accuse the Kremlin of duping voters, on top of allegations of widespread electoral fraud. On Wednesday, the Central Election Commission said four of the five candidates who headed the list of President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party would not be serving as deputies.
GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador: Thirty prisoners were killed and 47 wounded in a battle between armed inmates aligned to rival...
Grenoble, France: French experts on Wednesday said they had measured Mont Blanc, the tallest mountain in western...
SAN FRANCISCO: Netflix has announced the acquisition of its first video game studio, as the streaming giant bids to...
Ottawa: The last of 39 miners trapped underground in eastern Canada for nearly three days climbed to the surface early...
WASHINGTON: The US Senate is mulling a vote on Wednesday on a stopgap funding bill to forestall a government shutdown...
ANKARA: Turkey has started the removal of 83,000 landmines along its eastern border with Iran as part of a two-year...