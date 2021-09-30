 
Thursday September 30, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Last of 39 trapped Canadian miners climb out, all safe

World

AFP
September 30, 2021

Ottawa: The last of 39 miners trapped underground in eastern Canada for nearly three days climbed to the surface early Wednesday where they were greeted by family, officials said. Brazilian mining company Vale congratulated rescuers in a statement for "bringing our 39 employees home safe and healthy." "This was tremendous news flowing from very difficult circumstances," said company chief executive Eduardo Bartolomeo, who met with miners and rescuers in Sudbury, Ontario.

More From World

More From Latest