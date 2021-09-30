Last of 39 trapped Canadian miners climb out, all safe

Ottawa: The last of 39 miners trapped underground in eastern Canada for nearly three days climbed to the surface early Wednesday where they were greeted by family, officials said. Brazilian mining company Vale congratulated rescuers in a statement for "bringing our 39 employees home safe and healthy." "This was tremendous news flowing from very difficult circumstances," said company chief executive Eduardo Bartolomeo, who met with miners and rescuers in Sudbury, Ontario.
GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador: Thirty prisoners were killed and 47 wounded in a battle between armed inmates aligned to rival...
Grenoble, France: French experts on Wednesday said they had measured Mont Blanc, the tallest mountain in western...
SAN FRANCISCO: Netflix has announced the acquisition of its first video game studio, as the streaming giant bids to...
Moscow: Candidates who topped the electoral lists of Russia’s ruling party in this month’s legislative elections...
WASHINGTON: The US Senate is mulling a vote on Wednesday on a stopgap funding bill to forestall a government shutdown...
ANKARA: Turkey has started the removal of 83,000 landmines along its eastern border with Iran as part of a two-year...