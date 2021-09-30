US Congress bids to halt countdown to govt’s paralysis

WASHINGTON: The US Senate is mulling a vote on Wednesday on a stopgap funding bill to forestall a government shutdown as lawmakers stare down a number of deadlines with massive stakes for the economy and President Joe Biden’s sweeping domestic agenda.
The coming days are expected to be the most critical of Biden’s presidency, as he negotiates the tricky passage of two giant spending bills and a fix to lift the debt ceiling without the support of Republicans.
But the most urgent priority is funding for federal agencies, which runs out at the end of the day on Thursday, and Senate Democrats are preparing temporary legislation to keep the lights on until December 3. The bill, which includes $6.3 billion to help Afghan refugees and $28.6 billion in disaster aid, is expected to have broad cross-party support in both chambers of Congress.
