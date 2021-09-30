Top Rohingya leader in Bangladesh shot dead

COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh: An unidentified assailant on Wednesday shot dead a top Rohingya community leader in a refugee camp in the Bangladesh resort district of Cox’s Bazar, officials said.
Mohib Ullah was talking with other refugee leaders outside his office after attending evening prayers at around 8:00 pm (1400GMT) when the assailant came to the spot and shot him at least three times, Mohammed Nowkhim, a spokesman of Ullah’s Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights (ARPSH), said. "He was shot dead at point blank," he told AFP from a hideout, as most Rohingya leaders have since gone into hiding after Ullah’s death.
