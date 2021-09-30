Lucy mission

Washington: Nasa is poised to send its first spacecraft to study Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids to glean new insights into the solar system’s formation 4.5 billion years ago, the space agency said on Wednesday. The probe, called Lucy after an ancient fossil that provided insights into the evolution of human species, will launch on October 16 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador: Thirty prisoners were killed and 47 wounded in a battle between armed inmates aligned to rival...
Grenoble, France: French experts on Wednesday said they had measured Mont Blanc, the tallest mountain in western...
SAN FRANCISCO: Netflix has announced the acquisition of its first video game studio, as the streaming giant bids to...
Moscow: Candidates who topped the electoral lists of Russia’s ruling party in this month’s legislative elections...
Ottawa: The last of 39 miners trapped underground in eastern Canada for nearly three days climbed to the surface early...
WASHINGTON: The US Senate is mulling a vote on Wednesday on a stopgap funding bill to forestall a government shutdown...