Malawi fines India’s Airtel

LILONGWE, Malawi: Malawian regulators on Wednesday fined the local unit of India’s Bharti Airtel the equivalent of around $2.6 million for skimping on airtime owed to consumers in one of the world’s poorest countries.

The Competition and Fair Trade Commission imposed a 2.1-billion-kwacha ($2.6 million) fine on mobile operator Airtel Malawi for engaging in "unconscionable conduct" in withholding airtime owed as part of a loyalty programme.