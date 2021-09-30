Danish artist loaned $84,000 by museum keeps cash!

COPENHAGEN: A Danish museum loaned an artist 534,000 kroner ($84,000) in cash to recreate old artworks of his using the banknotes, but he ended up pocketing the money and sending blank canvasses with a new title: "Take the Money and Run".

Jens Haaning, a Danish artist, was commissioned by the Kunsten Museum in the western city of Aalborg to reproduce two works using the cash -- Danish kroner and euros -- to represent the annual salary in Denmark and Austria.