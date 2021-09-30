Russia detains head of cybercrime group

Moscow: Russia on Wednesday detained the head of one of the country’s leading cybersecurity firms on charges of treason, in a move that targets a company collaborating with the West on stemming cyberattacks.

The arrest comes after US President Joe Biden earlier this year raised concerns with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Moscow is allowing cybercrime directed at Western countries to flourish in the country.

Founded in 2003, the Group-IB group specialises in the detection and prevention of cyberattacks and works with Interpol and several other global institutions.

Moscow’s Lefortovsky district court ordered the group’s 35-year-old co-founder and CEO, Ilya Sachkov, to be held in pre-trial custody for two months on treason charges, the court’s press service said.

It did not provide details of the charges. Treason cases in Russia are typically classified, and the charges carry sentences of 12 to 20 years behind bars. Group-IB said Wednesday that its Moscow headquarters had been searched the previous morning.