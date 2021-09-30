Slovenia suspends Johnson & Johnson vaccine after death; YouTube cracks down on anti-vax videos: Russia reports record virus deaths for second day

Moscow: Russia on Wednesday recorded its highest coronavirus death toll for a second day running, as infections are on the rise driven by the Delta variant and slow vaccination rates. A government tally reported 857 fatalities over the past 24 hours and 22,430 new cases.

The new figure brings the country’s total deaths from Covid-19 to 206,388 -- the highest in Europe. Authorities have been accused of downplaying the severity of the outbreak. Under a broader definition for deaths linked to the coronavirus, statistics agency Rosstat reported in late August that Russia had seen more than 350,000 fatalities.

The world’s fifth worst-hit country with more than seven million infections, Russia has seen cases climb since last month as vaccinations stall. Moscow, the epicentre of the outbreak, has experienced a spike over the past week with authorities warning of rising hospital admissions.

"The situation is a serious reason not only for concern but also for mobilisation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday. Moscow and a host of other regions introduced mandatory jabs in the summer, but the vaccination drive has since stalled.

Several Russian vaccines have been available for months, but authorities have struggled to inoculate a vaccine-sceptic population. As of Wednesday, just under 30 percent of the population had been fully vaccinated, according to the Gogov website, which tallies Covid data from the regions.

President Vladimir Putin said earlier this month that he was self-isolating after dozens of cases were detected in his inner circle.Meanwhile, Slovenia on Wednesday temporarily suspended vaccinations with Johnson & Johnson after a 20-year-old woman died of a brain hemorrhage and blood clots just days after getting a jab.

"The health ministry has called on the Public Health Institute to temporarily suspend vaccinations with the Janssen vaccine until all details related to this case are cleared up," Health Minister Janez Poklukar told a news conference in Ljubljana, using another name for the jab.

Experts advising the government recommended the suspension after learning that "there could be an undesired link between the death and the vaccination," said Bojana Beovic, who heads the expert group. Media reported the woman had been hospitalised on Monday in severe condition, only days after receiving a Johnson & Johnson jab.

One death has already been confirmed as linked to the vaccine in Slovenia, where more than 120,000 people have been jabbed with it. Some 47 percent of the Alpine nation’s two million people have been fully vaccinated, one of the lowest levels in the European Union.

In an attempt to boost numbers, the government announced earlier this month that all public employees would need to be vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 to continue working from October 1.

Demand for Johnson & Johnson has increased over the last weeks because it is the only vaccine that does not require two jabs. The European Medicines Agency said in June that EU states must use all the vaccine options available to fight the coronavirus pandemic, and it was too early to tell if a particular type was best.

The comments came as several countries limited the use of so-called viral vector jabs like AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson due to a link with rare blood clots, and opted instead for Messenger RNA vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna.

The regulator has currently approved those four vaccines for use in the 27-nation EU.In a related development, YouTube said Wednesday it would remove videos that falsely claim approved vaccines are dangerous, as social networks seek to crack down on health misinformation around Covid-19 and other diseases.

Video-sharing giant YouTube has already banned posts that spread false myths around coronavirus treatments, including ones that share inaccurate claims about Covid-19 vaccines shown to be safe.

But the Google-owned site said its concerns about the spread of medical conspiracy theories went beyond the pandemic. "We’ve steadily seen false claims about the coronavirus vaccines spill over into misinformation about vaccines in general," the Google-owned website said in a statement. removed from YouTube.

Meantime, South African investigators on Wednesday called for a former health minister to be punished and a senior official to face criminal charges over a $10 million Covid fund scandal.

The damning report from the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said former health minister Zweli Mkhize oversaw contracts through Digital Vibes, a front company run by his former spokeswoman and personal assistant.

Using money meant to educate the public about how to stay safe during the pandemic, his son Dedani Mkhize bought a Land Cruiser and withdrew "signficant amounts of cash", the report said.

The SIU, an independent law enforcement agency with similar powers to the FBI, said the health ministry’s former director general Anton Pillay should be criminally charged with financial misconduct.