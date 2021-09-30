World Rabies Day observed

KEMU senate approves budget LAHORE:The 13th meeting of King Edward Medical University senate of was held on Wednesday under Chairmanship of...

Badami Bagh’s political figures join PTI LAHORE:Three prominent political figures of Badami Bagh Wednesday joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf at PTI Awami Dera,...

MoU signed on research collaboration LAHORE:University of Management and Technology signed a MoU with Murdoch University, Australia. This partnership...

SSDO ED gets High Achiever Governor’s Award LAHORE:Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has presented High Achiever Governor’s Award to Syed Kausar Abbas in...

Accidents The Punjab Emergency Service responded to 822 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during last 24 hours....