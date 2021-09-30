MoU signed on research collaboration

LAHORE:University of Management and Technology (UMT) signed a MoU with Murdoch University, Australia. This partnership involves research collaboration, student and faculty mobility programmes, trainings and thesis supervision. Under this agreement, Murdoch University will also give the opportunity to UMT faculty for PhD and Post-Doc scholarships.
President UMT, Ibrahim Hasan Murad appreciated the efforts of the team at Office of Internationalisation (OIN) of UMT. Rector UMT, Dr Muhammad Aslam and Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Murdoch University Professor Lucy Johnston signed the MoU.
