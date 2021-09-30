 
Thursday September 30, 2021
Accidents

Lahore

Our Corrrespondent
September 30, 2021

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 822 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during last 24 hours. In these accidents, 10 people died, whereas 902 were injured. Out of this, 541 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.

