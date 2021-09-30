136 dengue patients reported

LAHORE:Around 136 dengue patients have been reported in the province in last 24 hours,

including 103 from Lahore, 17 from Rawalpindi, four from Sargodha, three from Hafizabad, two each from Okara and Sheikhupura whereas one patient each from Attock, Chakwal,

Multan, Narowal and Chiniot.

During this year, a total 1,436 confirmed cases have been reported from all the hospitals of whole Punjab and out of all confirmed patients, 1,180 patients have been reported from Lahore.