Mini fellowship health education programme launched

LAHORE:A Mini Fellowship Health Education Programme has been launched for the first time in the Department of Orthopedics at Post Graduate Medical Institute, Lahore General Hospital (LGH) on Wednesday.

This unique 6-week programme will be attended by MS/FCPS orthopaedic doctors from all over the country. The participants will be imparted modern medical education by senior doctors through technical and educational sessions under the patronage of Prof Mian M Hanif. Addressing the inaugural function of the Mini Fellowship Programme, Principal Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof Dr Sardar Al-freed Zafar urged the young doctors to take full advantage of this programme and come forward to specialise in their professional knowledge and research work and make full use of latest technology by applying this knowledge for the speedy recovery of patients.

Prof Mian Hanif elaborated Mini Fellowship Programme and told that it would provide practical insights into plasticity, arthroscopy, knee pain, trauma, sports injuries and orthopedics.