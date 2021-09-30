RUDA asked to produce accord with local govt

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Wednesday directed the Punjab government and Ravi Urban Development Authority to produce the agreement with the local government before acquiring the land for Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project (RRUDP).

The judge observed that under Section 6 of Ravi Urban Development Authority Act, the authority has to seek approval and enter into an agreement with the local government before acquiring the land. A RUDA counsel replied that at present there was no local government working. The court observed that since there was no local government functioning, the RUDA needed the approval of the local government secretary and the town municipal authorities.

During the hearing, the court showed displeasure over the written reply submitted by the government and observed that written replies were not supported by counter affidavits. Advocate Sheraz Zaka appeared on behalf of the petitioners and raised objection that filing of written statement without counter affidavits was tantamount to admission of pleadings of the petitioner in the light of judgments of superior courts. The court observed that the government would have to face the consequences of their lacunas.

In pursuance of the court’s previous order, the RUDA counsel produced master plan passed in year 2021. The judge observed that it seemed there was no agreement with the local government nor approval was sought from town municipal authorities. The court adjourned the hearing for the next week. The petitions have been filed contending that the farmers could not be deprived of their precious agricultural land.

Meera: Actress Meera on Wednesday personally appeared before a session’s court and requested it to set aside a decision of a family judge and declare her nikahnama (marriage certificate) with Attiqur Rehman fictitious. The actress claimed that Attiqur Rehman prepared a fake nikahnama, showing her as his wife only to grab her property. She denied having any relation with him and accused him of blackmailing her by claiming to be her husband.

Meera almost cried making her submissions before the court. The actress said she had been running from pillar to post in search of justice. The judge asked her to keep her voice lower as she said a judge in the United States gave her a patient hearing. The judge adjourned hearing till Oct 5 and directed the counsel for the actress to come up with arguments on the evidence of the case.

Shahbaz Gill: A judicial magistrate would resume hearing of a case filed by Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Shahbaz Gill against the directors and the manager of former metro bus operator Platform Turizm on Oct 6. A counsel for Gill would start his arguments on the next hearing.