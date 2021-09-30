No place for corrupt personnel in police dept: IG

LAHORE:Incompetent, shirkers and corrupt personnel have no place in the police department. This was stated by Punjab IGP Rao Sardar Ali while presiding over the departmental meetings of PHP and Elite Forces at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday. He directed for conducting fresh audit of arms stock at all posts of Punjab Highway Patrol and special focus on inspection of patrolling boats, number of personnel and fuel records at river posts. He said that inspections and monitoring of river check posts should be done with the help of IT wing.

Moreover, detailed reports of PHP patrol vehicles, arms records, crime data, office inspections and audit should be sent to CPO within a month. Talking about the Elite Force, the IG said that Elite force should be assigned only to high profile operations and duties. Talking about the elite quota, he emphasised upon all districts and units for timely sending their designated quota personnel to elite training school so that courses may be completed within the stipulated schedule.