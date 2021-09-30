Rain likely

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with humid conditions and scattered rain was witnessed in the City here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of rain for the next 24 hours. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat and Sibbi where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore, it was 35.3°C and minimum was 26.1°C.
LAHORE:The 13th meeting of King Edward Medical University senate of was held on Wednesday under Chairmanship of...
LAHORE:The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organised an event to observe World Rabies Day on...
LAHORE:Three prominent political figures of Badami Bagh Wednesday joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf at PTI Awami Dera,...
LAHORE:University of Management and Technology signed a MoU with Murdoch University, Australia. This partnership...
LAHORE:Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has presented High Achiever Governor’s Award to Syed Kausar Abbas in...
The Punjab Emergency Service responded to 822 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during last 24 hours....