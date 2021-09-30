 
Thursday September 30, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Rain likely

Lahore

September 30, 2021

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with humid conditions and scattered rain was witnessed in the City here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of rain for the next 24 hours. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat and Sibbi where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore, it was 35.3°C and minimum was 26.1°C.

More From Lahore

More From Latest