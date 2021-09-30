Saudi envoy, Pervaiz discuss bilateral ties

LAHORE:Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi at the Assembly Chambers here on Wednesday. On this occasion, both the personalities exchanged views about bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest.

Provincial Minister Hafiz Ammar Yasir, MNA Salik Hussain and Rasikh Elahi were also present during the meeting. Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that whenever Pakistan faced a difficult time Saudi Arabia supported us more than our expectations. He told the Saudi Ambassador that the Punjab Assembly has passed the Quran Majeed Act making teaching of Holy Quran Nazira up to class six and with translation up to matric compulsory in all government and private educational institutions. The Speaker said that the Punjab Assembly has made it compulsory writing Khaatem un Nabiyeen and Darood Pak with the name of Holy Prophet (PBUH). Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al-Malik paid tributes to Ch Pervaiz Elahi for his love and respect for Holy Quran and Holy Prophet (PBUH). The Saudi Envoy said that Pakistani doctors, engineers, scientists and workers are playing an important role in strengthening the Saudi economy.