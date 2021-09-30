Doctor’s body found hanging from fan

LAHORE:The body of a female doctor of Children's Hospital was found hanging from a fan in a house of a private housing society in the Raiwind City area on Wednesday. It was suspected Dr Maria, 40, was murdered and her body was hung with a fan. Police started investigation on various aspects, including murder and suicide. Police rushed to the spot, took the body into their custody and removed it to morgue. Maria was a mother of two. Her husband, Rashid, worked in Sahiwal and contracted second marriage about two months ago in Sahiwal. The deceased’s brother filed an application with police for murder case against his brother-in-law.

Killers arrested: CIA Cantt police arrested the killers of Dr Khola Ahmad Khan. They had shot dead the lady doctor in the Defence A police area a day ago. The accused were identified as Muhammad Ayaz and Muhammad Bilal. Police also recovered the murder weapon from their possession. As per DIG Investigation, the accused persons were real brothers and had records of heinous crimes.

girl’s body LEFT in hospital: Some persons left the body of a girl in hospital in the Shadbagh area on Wednesday, and escaped.

The victim was identified as Bakhtawar, 21, a resident of Chiragh Colony. She was taken to Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital by her heirs. Doctors said that when the victim was brought to the hospital by her family, she was already dead. The girl's heirs are being searched but no one has been arrested so far.

Police shifted the body to the morgue and were using cameras in the hospital to find out who brought the girl to the hospital.

ARRESTED: Lahore police registered 110 cases and arrested 522 persons from various brothels during the last two weeks. Around 17 cases were registered by City Division, nine by Cantt, 31 by Civil Lines, 24 by Saddar, 24 by Iqbal Town and 17 cases were registered by Model Town Division. Police also arrested 528 gamblers and 458 drug dealers and 215 illegal arms holders. Around 155 notorious criminals, 103 habitual criminals and 904 absconders were also arrested.