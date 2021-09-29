 
Wednesday September 29, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Female doctor shot dead for ‘resisting robbery’

National

News Report
September 29, 2021

LAHORE: A female doctor in Lahore was killed on Tuesday after allegedly resisting a robbery in the city’s Defence A area, police said. According to police, Dr Khaula was gunned down by unknown individuals riding motorcycles. The police said that the doctor’s purse and mobile phone are missing.

More From National

More From Latest