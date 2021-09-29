Industrial development among top priorities: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Tuesday that industrial development is one of the government's top priorities and it was ensuring the provision of facilities to small and medium enterprises to provide employment.

“Significant growth in large-scale industry is welcome, despite the corona factor and this is due to the government's positive policies. Employment opportunities are being created in the country by the industries running at their full potential,” he noted.

The premier observed this during a meeting with Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, who called on the prime minister here. He briefed the PM on the government initiatives for industrial development in the country. He also briefed premier about the progress on construction of 1500 acres industrial zone in Karachi and SME policy.

Meanwhile, PM Imran said that the government is taking steps to improve infrastructure to promote tourism in Azad Kashmir, as promoting tourism in the valley will create economic growth and employment opportunities.

AJK development package and five-year development plan was discussed in the meeting. The development package includes projects for tourism infrastructure, basic health and education and the population living near the LOC.